The Fenway summer concert series is back: Dates announced for Billy Joel, Lady Gaga, Aerosmith, and more

BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox announced dates for eight shows that were rescheduled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Plainridge Park Casino Fenway Concert Series will kick off July 16 with New Kids on the Block, and go out with a bang on September 14 with Aerosmith.
Here’s the lineup:
- July 16: New Kids on the Block
- July 17 and 18: Def Leppard & Motley Crue joined by special guests Poison and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts
- August 3: Guns N’ Roses
- August 4: Billy Joel
- August 5: Green Day
- August 7: Lady Gaga
- September 12: Maroon 5 joined by special guests Leon Bridges and Meghan Trainor
- September 14: Aerosmith
Tickets for shows purchased last year before they were rescheduled will be valid, Live Nation says. Live Nation and the Red Sox say the concert series as scheduled is “pending final approval by the City of Boston.”