BANGOR, Maine — Waterfront Concerts announced Monday that The Black Keys will be performing at Darling's Waterfront Pavilion in Bangor this summer. Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 28 at 10 a.m.

The concert is set for Tuesday, August 18 and will feature special guests Gary Clark Jr. and Yola. The Black Keys' rock coupled with Clark's R&B and Yola's country soul should make for a unique show.

The Black Keys' ninth studio album 'Let's Rock' was released June 28, 2019 and this summer's show is part of the band's Let's Rock 2020 North American tour.

Gary Clark Jr. has been nominated for six Grammy awards and has won four. Yola is planning to open for Chris Stapleton on his 2020 tour, and has performed with other country artists such as Kacey Musgraves and Mavis Staples.

The Black Keys will also be in Boston, MA on August 21 and Gilford, NH on August 25.

