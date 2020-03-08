Tayshia Adams replaces Clare Crawley as 'The Bachelorette,' James Corden in talks to take over 'The Ellen Show,' and 'The Rock' buys the XFL

The actor and former WWE wrestler made the announcement via Twitter Monday morning.

CLEVELAND — A casting shake-up for the upcoming season of "The Bachelorette," James Corden reportedly looking to take over "The Ellen Degeneres Show," and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson purchases the XFL. These are the top headlines around Hollywood.

It might actually (finally) be the "most dramatic season yet."

Filming on the new season of ABC's "The Bachelorette" has been postponed for months due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, and now it looks like things are getting even hazier.

Sources have confirmed to E! News that current lead, show-alum Clare Crawley, has officially exited the reality series less than two weeks after filming resumed. Crawley was seen liking tweets over the weekend, despite the franchise's strict "social media blackout" rule.

Furthermore, Life and Style magazine confirmed Monday afternoon that not only did Crawley leave the show, she took a contestant with her, who she is now reportedly engaged to.

Sources say that producers were quick to bring on backup option and "Bachelor" fan favorite, Tayshia Adams.

Adams allegedly moved into the hotel where the show is filming on July 31, and fans were quick to believe the info seeing as the new leading lady has been absent on social media ever since.

Producers have yet to comment or confirm the information, but it looks like Chris Harrison may finally be able to say his infamous line- and actually mean it- this time.

Another massive TV shakeup, Page Six is reporting that actor and late-night host James Corden is allegedly "in-line" to replace Ellen Degeneres on "The Ellen Show."

James Corden might 'in line' to replace Ellen Degeneres: report https://t.co/JKFJKmbb5u pic.twitter.com/ofAmqOzNUN — Page Six (@PageSix) August 2, 2020

The news comes after weeks of reports that Ellen and several key staffers created and reinforced a "toxic workplace culture" for staff. Some members of Ellen's staff just recently spoke out calling the daytime host "talk show Karen."

The news broke on Twitter Sunday afternoon, with many pointing out that replacing the groundbreaking host with a "straight white man" is backtracking on any progress the show was able to make.

ellen’s show, though it came to be problematic, was once revolutionary and important. we should absolutely replace her with... a straight white man? https://t.co/U8IO9W9iQC — Jill Gutowitz (@jillboard) August 2, 2020

Some suggested that the show would be better off moving forward, throwing out names on the social media platform such as comedians Nicole Byers, Tiffany Haddish, or Wanda Sykes.

No official statement, however, has been released at this time.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is officially the owner of the XFL.

The actor, producer and former WWE star announced the move this morning via a press release, and further confirming the information on Twitter.

With my trail blazing partner @DanyGarciaCo & Red Bird Capital, we have acquired the XFL.

With gratitude & passion I’ve built a career with my own two hands and will apply these callouses to our @xfl2020 brand.

Excited to create something special for the fans! #XFL #fullcircle pic.twitter.com/LprJ6HjglD — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 3, 2020

Johnson, along with ex-wife Dany Garcia and Red Capital Partners, reportedly purchased the spring football league for $15 million.

The league, which was created by WWE Commissioner Vince McMahon, has been on-and-off since its inception in 1999, and saw mild success upon its reboot at the beginning of 2020.

For The Love of Football

For The Love of The Athletes

For The Love of The Fans@xfl2020 #Owner @TheRock #GerryCardinale pic.twitter.com/gNTHiJeDp8 — Dany Garcia (@DanyGarciaCo) August 3, 2020

Johnson said that he is excited to start work on revitalizing the league and that he cannot wait to create a new and special experience for fans of the sport.