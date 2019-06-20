PORTLAND, Maine — A Portland pawn shop owner is set to be featured next week on History's "Pawn Stars," offering up for sale a Hollywood star's jacket from the 1950s.

Stinson & Company owner Joe Stinson said Wednesday he had previously been approached by show producers about a couple items for sale in his Forest Avenue shop, and that he flew out to Las Vegas to try and make some deals with the crew at Rick Harrison's Gold & Silver Pawn Shop.

The first item Stinson brought to Vegas was a black leather biker jacket from the 1950s, said to have been personally owned by Academy Award-winning actor Marlon Brando, star of several legendary films, including, "On the Waterfront" (1954), "The Godfather" (1972) and "Apocalypse Now" (1979).

The season 16 episode, titled "Pawning Picasso," airs Monday, June 24, at 10 p.m. ET on History. It's episode No. 14 of the season.

Stinson said season 16 will also see him and "Pawn Stars" character Chumlee "quietly and comically" try and make a deal to buy a black derby hat from Charlie Chaplin's 1928 film "The Circus." Stinson said items from Chaplin Studios very rarely come up for sale, and sell for tens of thousands of dollars.

Marlon Brando black leather biker jacket, 1950s

Stinson & Company