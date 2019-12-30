Few documentary TV series can argue to having a more powerful real world impact than “Surviving R. Kelly.”

Although allegations of sexual abuse against minors followed Kelly for years, it was a six-part series aired by Lifetime featuring testimonials by alleged abuse survivors that sparked new attention from authorities.

A year later, Lifetime is readying the follow-up series “Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning” with one major difference: this time, he will be behind bars when it airs.

Lifetime's head of unscripted development says the series takes a wider and deeper look at some of the issues the first one raised.