'Saturday Night Live' star to host 74th Emmy Awards

Kenan Thompson is entering his 20th year on “Saturday Night Live.”

UNIVERSAL CITY, California — "Saturday Night Live" star Kenan Thompson will host the 74th Emmy Awards, NBC and the Television Academy announced Tuesday.

The three-hour, coast-to-coast live telecast will take place Monday, Sept. 12 at 6 p.m. MT.

The show will air on NBC and Peacock from the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live in downtown Los Angeles.

"Being a part of this incredible evening where we honor the best of the television community is ridiculously exciting, and to do it on NBC – my longtime network family – makes it even more special," Thompson said. "Like all TV fans, I can’t wait to see the stars from my favorite shows."

Thompson is entering his 20th season on "Saturday Night Live" this fall.

Thompson received two Emmy Award nominations in 2021 for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for his comedy series "Kenan" and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for "SNL." He's a six-time Emmy Award nominee.

"Kenan is well-regarded as one of funniest, likeable and accomplished performers of the last two decades and his tenure on ‘Saturday Night Live’ speaks for itself," Jen Neal, Executive Vice President of Live Events for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said. "We know he’ll bring an excitement and professionalism to the Emmy Awards that a show of this stature deserves."

The 2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards will be held over two consecutive nights on Saturday, Sept. 3 and Sunday, Sept. 4. An edited presentation will be aired Saturday, Sept. 10 on FXX.

