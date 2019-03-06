"Jeopardy!" champion James Holzhauer is one dominant game away from surpassing Ken Jennings' non-tournament record of $2,520,700.
Holzhauer secured his 32nd consecutive win last week.
The professional sports gambler brought in $79,633 Friday night, bringing his total earnings to $2,462,216 – just $58,485 from breaking Jennings' record. Holzhauer could set a new record Monday night.
Jennings and Holzhauer are the only two "Jeopardy!" contestants to earn $2 million or more in regular, non-tournament winnings.
