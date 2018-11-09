Madawaska builds park to promote tourism — MADAWASKA (NEWSCENTER MAINE) -- In an effort to promote tourism, locals built a beautiful park in Madawaska. They call it Four Corner Park and invite people to ride and drive to all four corners of the United States in 21 days or less.

"It's a heck of a ride," says Joe LaChance who conceived of Four Corners Park in 2000. He has ridden from Madawaska to Blaine, Washington, to San Ysidro, California and Key West, Florida.

He says the trip is nine thousand miles and then you have to drive home.

Bike Maine

Now the group is inviting people to ride to the four corners of Maine which they say are Madawaska, Lubec, Kittery and Grafton Notch. They hope people will pay $25 in order to receive a t-shirt which says they've ridden to the four corners of Maine. There is no time limit on this challenge.

"You do it five times and we put you in the Titanium Butt Club" says Joe's wife, Diane.

In Madawaska, the group has built the beautiful Four Corners Park. It features a lighted water fountain, a 12-foot granite monument for picture taking, a fireplace and beautiful landscaping including paths paved with engraved stones some honoring those who have ridden the four corners.

The park was a monumental undertaking and a tribute to the hearty spirit of the people of Madawaska.

