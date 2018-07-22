ISLESBORO (NEWSCENTER Maine) -- Sometimes pride and a bottle of rum are the only prizes needed. So it is with the annual Maine Windjammer Association Small Boat Race often called "The Dinghy Race."

Crews of a dozen windjammers set oars or sail and race a predetermined course. Competitors bring dinner rolls and other ammunition to fire at each other during the race held as the sun sets the night before the annual Maine Windjammer Race.

The crew from the schooner Heritage won the rowing class. The J&E Riggin took honors in the sailing class.

