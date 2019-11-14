LEWISTON, Maine — The Maine Event is a Rollerski Cross Country Cross event. If you don't know what that is, you are not alone. It is a brand new event.

Organizers say the 2018 Maine Event was the "first open Rollerski Cross Country Cross event in the world."

Skiers prepared for a two minute test. It was a timed event with competitors schussing off one at a time on a course set up in a parking lot at Bates College.

There were ramps and jumps along the way designed to test skiers' ability as well as speed.

Athletes from Bates, Bowdoin, Colby as well as local prep and high schools took part.

It is an event that has an interesting future as it extends the Nordic season and can be staged in a relatively small, paved space.