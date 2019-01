SEBOEIS, Maine — Many wonderful sports are organic and home-grown. So it is with the South Branch Lake One Lunga Racers.

"It's a bunch of guys that have the same interests," says Jason Cummings who is the unofficial head of the group which says it has no leaders.

Every two weeks they gather at South Branch and race one-cylinder snowmobiles. The machines make the familiar howl of the early sleds as they reach speeds greater than 60 miles an hour.