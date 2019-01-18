MONHEGAN, Maine — Few boats last 75 years. Fewer still have birthday parties thrown for them. Even fewer are loved like the Laura B.

The Laura B. was a World War II T-boat which saw action in the Philippines. After the war, it was brought back to the East Coast and eventually began ferrying passengers from Port Clyde to Monhegan.

"When we replaced the roof, there were seven millimeter bullets'" said Jim Barstow who owns the Monhegan Boat Company, which also includes the Elizabeth Ann.

He was frequently seen at the wheel of the Laura B. until son Andy took over the line.

On December 14th, 2018, Laura B. experienced its 75th birthday. The year-rounders on the island came down to the dock for a little celebration.

The boat is the lifeline for islanders who have been riding on the Laura B. all their lives.