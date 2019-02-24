SKOWHEGAN, Maine — A skier being pulled by a horse is what it sounds like, good winter fun.

Main Street Skowhegan staged an event at Eaton Mountain. Twenty-one skiers were matched up with horses and riders to be towed around the course.

"The horse is doing the work for you," said Bill Poulin who participated in the skijoring. "The horse needs to go fast and stay upright especially in the corners. You just slingshot, that's all you do really."

The day was filled with fun and excitement.

John Cannon showed up dressed like a caped crusader.

"I just felt like being a superhero today," he told NEWS CENTER Maine.

Sullivan Butler won the event in a time of 21.53. He was pulled by Diablo Negro who was ridden by Lily Day.





