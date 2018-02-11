Auburn (NEWSCENTER Maine) -- The Good Shepherd Food Bank is Maine's largest hunger relief organization in Maine. It partners with more than 400 local organizations to deliver food to people all over the state.

Recently, Good Shepherd has renovated a major warehouse in Hampden to fill in gaps in delivery for Downeast and Northern Maine.

"We're an operations business," says Kristen Maile, President of Good Shepherd. She brings a corporate background to the non-profit. "We're a logistics company. We're a large a grocery store and food distributor without the best financial model,"

This is the time of year when Good Shepherd receives the majority of its contributions and it hopes for another good year thanks to generous Mainers.

"For every hungry person in Maine, there is at least one other willing to help," is a motto of the Good Shepherd.

© 2018 WCSH-TV