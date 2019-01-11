HAMPDEN, Maine — "There's more beauty in my backyard than there is in the whole province of Labrador as far as I'm concerned," so bellows Bud Leavitt.

Bud, who passed away in 1994 was an outdoor icon.

People in Eastern Maine read his outdoor column in the Bangor Daily News and folks all over Maine watched his TV shows. He started in Bangor in 1953, By the end of the 80's into the 90's, Maine Public Television ran his program "Woods and Waters" and syndicated it to many stations around the country.