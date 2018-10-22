HEBRON (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- On the "Maine Residents Only" which opened the season last year, a hunter named Robert Trundy shot and killed Karen Wrentzel.

Trundy told the Maine Warden Service that he thought Wrentzel was a deer. He was hunting on her family's property. Various members of both families had known each other for generations.

Ms. Wrentzel's extended family wants to warn the general public that hunting begins this Saturday, not in November. They encourage anyone who will be in the woods to wear blaze orange.

However, they want to remind hunters that there can be non-hunters in the woods with no blaze orange.

They also want hunters to know that they must identify their target and beyond.

Trundy is expected to go to trial in December.

