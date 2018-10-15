NEWRY (NEWS CENTER MAINE) -- It's important for leaders to not just give orders, but to inspire and empower. Learning such skills as collaborating can be helpful.

That's where the Maine Development Foundation's Institute for Civic Leadership comes in. They run a six month course known as "ICL."

Part of that program is a few days at the Hurricane Island Outward Bound base in Newry. Here they participate in a program known as Outward Bound Professional.

"We design programs that don't benefit from years of seniority on a team," said Andrew Spofford who directs Outward Bound Professional.

Normally an OBP is designed for one organization or business. The ICL provided a different challenge.

Andrea King the CEO and Publisher of 23 State Media which publishes Maine Magazine enjoyed the physical challenges involved such as a ropes course and a zip line.

"I had my eyes closed when I stepped off," she said of the zip line. "I didn't realize there was going to be such a drop, which is exciting."

Hurricane Island Outward Bound offers a number of programs on sea and land.

As does The Maine Development Foundation which is celebrating its 40th Anniversary.

