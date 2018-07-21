LOUDON, NH (NEWSCENTER Maine) -- Loudon will become New Hampshire's largest city for a weekend. That requires more than just putting on a car race says track General Manager David McGrath.

"The means food, water, septic, everything," said the Kennebunk, Maine resident. "The eyes of the racing world will be focused right here."

The track has added a track bar which is a brand new suite that has been customized in the main grandstand. "I think fans are really going to enjoy it. It's a beautiful view overlooking the start-finish line," said McGrath.

There is also a trackside terrac which has camping with full hookups. "You can bring your RV and have sewer water and power all right here.

This is the first year of a three year contract with Foxwoods Resort Casino. The race is in its 26th season.

