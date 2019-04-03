FALMOUTH, Maine — Most Mainers believe the black-capped chickadee is the Maine state bird. However, a check of the original statute, written in 1927, reveals that the Legislature selected "the chickadee."

The problem is that there is more than one chickadee in the state. The boreal chickadee lives in the northern half of Maine.

Birder Nick Lund made the discovery. He advanced the technicality because he thinks it's good that Mainers talk about their symbols.

A group of students in Skowhegan did a project on chickadees and voted to recommend that the state change to the boreal.

However, there is support for the black-capped chickadee. It appears in abundant numbers all over the state, it has a familiar chick-a-dee-dee-dee call and it is on many of our license plates.