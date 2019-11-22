MAINE, USA — Thank you, Maine

Got my shirt ironed!

As I get ready for this evening, emotions are just boiling side.

To use old language, I am loathed to think I will never again be part of the day to day life of the newsroom. I will miss the people, the daily bustle and often anguished decision making that goes into putting the correct perspective to a story — finding the proper voice.

During my career, I tried. I’ll tell you that.

It’s funny where you learn. After Joe Namath beat the Colts in Super Bowl III, my father said something profound. “That box (the TV) is an amazing thing,” he said. “I could never afford to go to a game like that. That box can take you there.”

It was a good lesson for me. I couldn’t get to the essence of a story as well as Bob Elliot or write it like Susan Kimball, so I felt it necessary to climb up on the mountain and shoot down … in essence, to take you there.

Right now, I’m grappling for the proper words even though I know Andrea Bocelli and Sarah Brightman could not give proper voice to this “Time to Say Goodbye” song.

Bill Green through the years Bill Green and Pat Callaghan in 1980 at WLBZ 2 in Bangor at the 11 o'clock news. Pat was producing and anchoring and Bill was the sports anchor. (upper left) Pat Callaghan, Jim Corbin, (lower left) Rob Caldwell, Susan Kimball, and Bill Green in 1986 Bill Green and Bruce Glasier on Sports Overtime set on a Sunday evening in the 90s. Bill Green on the desk with Pat Callaghan and Mark Finan in 1982 on the Portland anchor desk. Bill Green and Pat Callaghan in 1993. Bill Green appears in an ad for WLBZ in 1977, in a TV Guide ad. Bill Green at WLBZ 2 in Bangor in the early 80s. Always a man of style, Bill Green used to love to go running in his British short shorts in Bangor. Bill Green looking handsome somewhere! Bill Green fist pumps after a successful interview with Jessica Meir in space from our NEWS CENTER Maine station in Portland. Chris Cassidy from York and Jessica Meir met up with NEW CENTER's Bill Green and Kirk Cratty at NASA's space center in Houston. Bill Green was giving an honorary degree from UMF. We think Bill Green has a striking resemblance to Samuel Handl but who do you think he looks more like? Bill Green with Patrick Dempsey. Bill Green, Pat Callaghan and Kevin Mannix in 2016.

I am so grateful to the people of Maine for extending such kindness, goodwill, and support to me, sometimes openly and sometimes in ways you did not know.

It has been an absolute honor and pleasure to tell stories to you, the people of our state.

Thank you, with all my heart…

And kids, don’t go braggin’ just because you’re from Maine.

