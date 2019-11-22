MAINE, USA — Thank you, Maine
Got my shirt ironed!
As I get ready for this evening, emotions are just boiling side.
To use old language, I am loathed to think I will never again be part of the day to day life of the newsroom. I will miss the people, the daily bustle and often anguished decision making that goes into putting the correct perspective to a story — finding the proper voice.
During my career, I tried. I’ll tell you that.
It’s funny where you learn. After Joe Namath beat the Colts in Super Bowl III, my father said something profound. “That box (the TV) is an amazing thing,” he said. “I could never afford to go to a game like that. That box can take you there.”
It was a good lesson for me. I couldn’t get to the essence of a story as well as Bob Elliot or write it like Susan Kimball, so I felt it necessary to climb up on the mountain and shoot down … in essence, to take you there.
Right now, I’m grappling for the proper words even though I know Andrea Bocelli and Sarah Brightman could not give proper voice to this “Time to Say Goodbye” song.
I am so grateful to the people of Maine for extending such kindness, goodwill, and support to me, sometimes openly and sometimes in ways you did not know.
It has been an absolute honor and pleasure to tell stories to you, the people of our state.
Thank you, with all my heart…
And kids, don’t go braggin’ just because you’re from Maine.
