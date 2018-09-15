FORT KENT (NEWSCENTER Maine) -- BikeMaine 2018 has wrapped up and will be remembered as a unique and memorable tour. The group traveled from Presque Isle, to Caribou, to Madawaska, to Fort Kent, to Allagash and back to Presque Isle.

This is the sixth year of BikeMaine. Some were curious about how the trip would far compared to previous tours of more visited parts of the state.

Most bikers were astonished by the beauty of "The County" at harvest time and the hospitality of the people.

This year's group toured farms and factories and enjoyed local foods prepared by service organizations in the various communities.

This years group included 209 Mainers, (47%), 257 men (57%) and 248 repeat riders (56%). Twenty of the riders (4%) have ridden all six BikeMaines. One hundred ninety nine (45%) were first time riders.

