AUBURN (NEWSCENTER Maine) -- "You're a pyschologists. You're a yard-ologist. You're a greens guy." says Andy Lano when talking about PGA Tour caddies.

He caddied more than ten years for Kenny Perry who was a teammate at Western Kentucky University. He also lugged the bag for dozens of others including Tom Watson, Nick Faldo and Michelle Wie.

"We want to beat each other, but after it's over, you shake hands because it's a gentleman's game," he told NEWSCENTER Maine.

He would caddy in 42 major championships and nine Masters tournament. He would caddy for the winner nine times.

After marrying, he left the tour because of the time that it required to be on the tour.

Still, he is filled with memories and stories about the PGA Tour.

