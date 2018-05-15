CASCO BAY, ME (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- The Maine Island Trail is a collection of 226 public and private islands which have been linked by the group.

Its acronym "MITA" is well known in the paddling community and slowly spreading to other types of boaters as well.

"Anyone who can land a boat on one of our islands is welcomed," says Executive Director Doug Welch.

Membership in the group is $40 for an individual and $65 for a family. Members are given a guide book and/or an app to help guide them on coastal adventures from Kittery to Cobscook Bay.

"The Maine Island Trail is build on trust between landowners who share their property with users," says Program Director Brian Marcaurelle.

Members are allowed to visit, camp and picnic on the various islands. The guide and app explain how each property can be used.

MITA members are 50% kayakers, 25% sailors and 25% power boaters.

