ALTON, N.H. — She didn't think it was that big a deal, at least for a while.

She thinks she had it much easier than most of the others.

She is concerned about the feelings of other survivors.

She is Madge Young Nickerson who was 14 when the Andrea Doria sank on July 26, 1956.

"Only" 46 died, many during the collision with the S. S. Stockholm at about eleven o'clock the previous evening.

"We (her father and her) took a last walk around the deck," she told NEWS CENTER Maine. "I remember my father saying to me at the time, we were in a fog, 'If they don't slow these things down, one of these days something is gong to happen.'"

Robert Young was prophetic.

Less than an hour later, as Madge was brushing her teeth, two liners collided in the open ocean about 45 miles of Nantucket.

This would not be a Titanic. Although not all the lifeboats could be used, other ships came to the rescue.

It was on one of these ships that Ms. Nickerson learned of the severity of the event.

She had friends on the ship who lost parents and one who went missing.