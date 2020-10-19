Adele to host 'Saturday Night Live' for first time

"Saturday Night Live" will be live from New York with Adele and H.E.R. on Oct. 24.

NEW YORK — Grammy and Academy Award winner Adele will make her "Saturday Night Live" hosting debut this weekend.

Adele will host SNL on Saturday, Oct. 24 with musical guest H.E.R., who will be making her debut on the show.

Adele previously performed as the show's musical guest in 2008, performing "Cold Shoulder" and "Chasing Pavements," and in 2015, performing "Hello" and "When We Were Young."

Saturday's episode is the fourth of the 46th season of SNL. Chris Rock, Bill Burr and Issa Rae have served as hosts this month.

"Bloooooody hellllll I’m so excited about this!! And also absolutely terrified," Adele wrote on Instagram Sunday. "It'll be almost 12 years to the day that I first appeared on the show, during an election...which went on to break my career in America, so it feels full circle and I just couldn’t possibly say no!"

