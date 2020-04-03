SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Nick Sutton and his mom, Kristin, have created their second video of Broadway show tunes. The first was a huge hit on social media, bringing in almost 40,000 views.

Kristin says Nick is very active in the theater, but there was a bit of a gap between projects, and the teen had a case of "the doldrums." So she knew it was time.

The duo submitted the video into a contest sponsored by the Artful Academy called "Next Broadway Star." It's a popular vote contest with the winner receiving a trip to New York City, tickets to a Broadway show, and private theater classes.

The clip includes songs from "Chicago," "Rent," "Cabaret," and "Phantom of the Opera" to name a few. Dolly, Nick's pet duck, makes her video debut in an "Oklahoma" melody.

The first video opened some doors for Nick. He sang the national anthem at a Celtics game in December and "God Bless America" at Fenway Park in August. A local mortgage broker liked the video so much that they offered to send Sutton to "Broadway Summer Camp" in New York City for a week. He has since been part of multiple shows at Lyric Music Theatre, Portland Players, and Cast Aside Productions.

Nick has a busy few months ahead of him. He is headed to Augusta to sing the national anthem at the opening of the state legislative session at the end of March, perform in South Portland High School's spring production of Seussical the Musical, and again sing the national anthem at a Sea Dogs' game in August.

