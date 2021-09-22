TD Garden issues new rules on proof of full vaccination or negative COVID test

The requirement goes into effect next Thursday, Sept. 30, when the Bruins have their first home preseason game, TD Garden said

BOSTON — Anyone 12 and older going to TD Garden for any event, including Boston Bruins and Celtics games, will need to show proof they are fully vaccinated or recently tested negative for COVID starting next week, the venue announced Tuesday.

Everyone at least 3 years old will need to wear a mask except when they're eating and drinking, following a city of Boston public health order.

The proof of vaccination or negative COVID test requirement goes into effect next Thursday, Sept. 30, when the Bruins have their first home preseason game, TD Garden said.