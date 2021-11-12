Taylor Swift releases "Red (Taylor's Version)" album

Singer and songwriter Taylor Swift released a new version of her 2012 "Red" album on Nov. 11.

The album is called, "Red (Taylor's Version)."

Swift specifies the album as her own version in the title since re-recording the music she made under her prior music label, Big Machine, after public disagreements with executive Scooter Braun.

This comes after she also re-recorded and released a new version of her 2008 album under Big Machine called, "Fearless."

The 2021 version of "Red" features 30 tracks, some of which she has never released before and one "Message from Taylor."

Swift appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Nov.11 to talk about the release where she said, "What I'm really excited about is the songs that no one's ever heard that were supposed to be on that album."

"And I have artists like Chris Stapleton, Phoebe Bridgers featured on them," she added.

Also featured on the album is a 10 minute version of her song, "All Too Well."

Swift will be releasing a short film under the same title, which will premiere in New York City on Nov. 12, then be available to watch online at 7 p.m.