'Supergirl' hero portrayed by Mainer joins popular Fortnite game

The superhero, Dreamer, was portrayed in the CW show, "Supergirl," by Maine actress Nicole Maines.

MAINE, USA — The popular video game Fortnite is known for regularly adding new characters to play, and one of its newest is a superhero named Dreamer who was portrayed by a Maine actress in the "Supergirl" television series.

Fortnite remains one of the most popular and widely-played video games across the world with millions of players. It's added plenty of playable superheroes and villains such as Iron Man and Thanos.

Now, Dreamer has joined the game. She was portrayed by Maine actor Nicole Maines on the DC Comics-based CW show "Supergirl," which ran from 2015 to 2021.

The time is NOW!! https://t.co/geUq6UvjMe — Nicole Maines (@NicoleAMaines) September 10, 2022

Maines, a transgender actor and activist, made headlines for her lawsuit against her school district in Orono, where administrators made her use a staff bathroom. Maine's highest court ruled in 2014 that school officials violated a state anti-discrimination law when they required her to use the staff restroom. Maines was awarded $75,000.

She later became TV's first transgender superhero. And now, that hero is part of one of the most popular video games in the world.

"The time is NOW!" she wrote on Twitter after sharing the announcement.

Maines most recently appeared in the TV series "Good Trouble."