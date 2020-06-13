MAINE, USA — The Penobscot Theatre Dramatic Academy has announced a new Youth Program they're calling SUMMER ZOOMIN'.

The virtual summer theatre camp provides students, ages 4 to 18, the opportunity to still participate in a theatrical experience while remaining at home.

SUMMER ZOOMIN' will provide four performances broken up by age and date, with one of the first sessions being "The Tempest" by William Shakespeare starting on July 13. Students will participate in daily acting warm-ups and workshops with a culmination live streaming performance for the public.

Other performances include a radio play of Night Of The Living Dead and a storytelling workshop for kids ages 4 to 7 called Tiny Tales. Each of those plays will broadcast by radio or Facebook live for the public.

Organizers say this is a great opportunity for theater students to interact during a time when social distancing can make that difficult.

"Our biggest benefit for theater is socially, and right now I feel like our kids can't really be with each other in that way, so we're just providing that community as well, but also just a chance for artistic expression this summer." Ben Layman, Director of Education said.

All students must be enrolled through the Penobscot Theatre Company website prior to the first class. Registration can be found on the Penobscot Theatre website.

