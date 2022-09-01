Stephen King's new book 'Fairy Tale' dives into dark fantasy

Stephen King's newest story was released on a rainy Tuesday for southern Mainers to enjoy.

BANGOR, Maine — Maine's most famous author has a new novel out called "Fairy Tale," and it dives deep into dark fantasy with gateways to other worlds.

"Fairy Tale" dropped on a rainy Tuesday for most of southern Maine, which some might argue is cozy reading weather. It tells the story of a 17-year-old high school student who discovers his neighbor has a gateway to another world in the shed behind his house.

During the pandemic, King asked himself what he could write that'd make him happy, and according to his website, this was his answer:

“As if my imagination had been waiting for the question to be asked, I saw a vast deserted city—deserted but alive. I saw the empty streets, the haunted buildings, a gargoyle head lying overturned in the street. I saw smashed statues (of what I didn’t know, but I eventually found out). I saw a huge, sprawling palace with glass towers so high their tips pierced the clouds. Those images released the story I wanted to tell.”

King has been in the headlines leading up to the release of "Fairy Tale" testifying before a federal judge in August. The Duffer Brothers (the creative minds behind Netflix's popular series "Stranger Things") series also shared in July they're working on an adaptation of King's and Peter Straub's novel, "The Talisman."

Matt Bell already wrote a review of "Fairy Tale" for The New York Times, calling the work "a multiverse-traversing, genre-hopping intertextual mash-up, with plenty of Easter eggs for regular King devotees."

In May, King announced he's working on another new novel called "Holly." The release date has not yet been announced.