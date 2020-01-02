MAINE, USA — Stephen King is saying goodbye to Facebook.

The Maine author posted the same statement on Twitter and Facebook saying he is "not comfortable" with the false information allowed in the social media site's political advertising. He also stated that he is not confident that Facebook protects users' privacy.

King said fans can keep up with him on Twitter instead. He commented on his Facebook post saying, "This page will go dark at midnight."

