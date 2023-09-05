Stephen King has new book out, and it brings back familiar detective

BANGOR, Maine — Maine's most famous writer has a new book out, and it brings back a detective his readers will be plenty familiar with.
"Holly" was released Tuesday and sees the return of private investigator Holly Gibney. The last novel published by King was "Fairy Tale" in September 2022.
Here's the synopsis for "Holly" from King's website:
"In King’s new novel, Holly is on her own, and up against a pair of unimaginably depraved and brilliantly disguised adversaries.
"When Penny Dahl calls the Finders Keepers detective agency hoping for help locating her missing daughter, Holly is reluctant to accept the case. Her partner, Pete, has Covid. Her (very complicated) mother has just died. And Holly is meant to be on leave. But something in Penny Dahl’s desperate voice makes it impossible for Holly to turn her down.
"Mere blocks from where Bonnie Dahl disappeared live Professors Rodney and Emily Harris. They are the picture of bourgeois respectability: married octogenarians, devoted to each other, and semi-retired lifelong academics. But they are harboring an unholy secret in the basement of their well-kept, book-lined home, one that may be related to Bonnie’s disappearance. And it will prove nearly impossible to discover what they are up to: they are savvy, they are patient, and they are ruthless."
Holly Gibney is a character that King is very fond of and can't let go of, according to the writer.
In a "Holly" book review for the Associated Press, Rob Merril wrote, "In half a century of writing horror novels, Stephen King has created some remarkable villains. Who can forget the sing-song voice of Pennywise the clown, the devil incarnate Randall Flagg, or the drooling jaws of Cujo? The big bads in King’s latest novel, “Holly,” aren’t quite so memorable, but that’s part of what makes them terrifying."
