Funko, the makers of licensed pop culture collectibles, is finally releasing a Funko Pop of Maine's famous horror writer Stephen King. 

Some of the infamous characters from King's books already have a Funko pop and now the author will, too. Pennywise and Beverly Marsh have already made their debut. 

One pop version is a younger Stephen King holding a book. You can pre-order it from Entertainment Earth. The website says estimated shipment in February 2020. 

Funko Stephen King
Courtesy Funko.com

The other figure is Stephen King holding a book and an ax while blood drips down his head. This version will only be available through Barnes and Noble.

Funk Pop bloody Stephen KIng
Funko.com

Funko makes figurines for many famous big-name franchises such as Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars just to name a few. They're slogan is "everyone is a fan of something." If it's popular then there's a Funko pop of it. 

