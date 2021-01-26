x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Maine's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Maine | NewsCenterMaine.com

Entertainment

Star Wars droids honored with U.S. postal stamp

The force is with the U.S. Postal service as they announced the release of new stamps saluting the beloved droids of Star Wars.
Credit: U.S. Postal Service

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Mother of moons! These ARE the droids you're looking for, and they're on stamps from the U.S. Postal Service. 

Coming from a galaxy far, far away, the stamps will be released this spring and are a salute to the beloved droids and the imagination and genius that brings these technological marvels to the screen. 

Celebrating four decades of Star Wars 'bots, IG-11, R2-D2, K-2SO, D-O, L3-37, BB-8, C-3PO, a GNK (or Gonk) power droid, 2-1B surgical droid, and C1-10P, commonly known as “Chopper” are all featured in the release.  

Steven Doherty, the spokesperson for the U.S. Postal Service, says this set of droids are a nod to Lucasfilm’s, as well as its parent company, Disney’s, commitment to science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) learning and the continued collaboration between “Star Wars: Force for Change” and global pre-K-12 nonprofit organization “FIRST” (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology).

Credit: U.S. Postal Service

RELATED: Maine man’s tattoo causes a disturbance in the force

Credit: starwars.com

Lucasfilm, the studio that created the “Star Wars” franchise, is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2021.

Greg Breeding was the designer of the stamps and pane. William Gicker was the art director.

Credit: starwars.com

More details about the new “Star Wars” droids-inspired stamp collection, including the issue date, will be announced later this year. 

Stamps can be purchased through the  Postal Store at usps.com/shopstamps, by calling 800-STAMP24 (800-782-6724), by mail through USA Philatelic, or at Post Office locations nationwide.

You can find these stories from the Star Wars galaxy:

RELATED: The hair that launched a thousand starships

RELATED: A galaxy far, far away is just next door