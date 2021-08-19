Skowhegan State Fair is breaking attendance records

Even in its 203rd year, the Skowhegan State Fair is still breaking records

SKOWHEGAN, Maine — The nation’s oldest consecutively running agricultural fair is in full swing. The Skowhegan State Fair is celebrating its 203rd year this year.

Midway rides, fair food, live music, and agricultural exhibits are just a few of the attractions at the fair.



Walter Hight, a member of the Skowhegan State Fair Board of Directors said they have had huge crowds and have already broken several attendance records and expect more to be broken.

"This Friday and Saturday we’ll break records," Hight said."Of course Friday night we have demolition derby, Saturday we'll have the big horse race, and Saturday night the truck pulls. Probably Saturday we’ll break records like we’ve never seen."

The fair runs through this Saturday, August 21.

For more information about the fair, you can go to their web page here.