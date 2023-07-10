Six local communities to showcase Maine craft traditions this weekend

On Oct. 7 and 8, there will be free walk-in tours of artist studios, craft demonstrations, and lessons for residents and visitors.

BELFAST, Maine — Maine Craft Weekend is a statewide event that honors craft traditions in multiple communities. The event coincides with American Craft Week nationwide in an effort to promote craft traditions and the people who make a living from them.

The three-day weekend begins on Friday, Oct. 6.

Belfast is one of the towns hosting events this weekend. Folks can take part in walk-in tours of artist studios, demonstrations, and free lessons. Activities range from glassblowing to pottery making to weaving.

Organizers of Belfast’s celebration say the aim is to connect Maine craft artists with each other and the larger community and also to entice neighboring towns to join in on the fun.

Amanda Cunningham is executive director for "Our Town Belfast" and "The Main Street Organization". Cunningham says events like the state craft weekend are important for economic activity. They're also an opportunity for residents to try their hand at something new.

“We chose to participate in this statewide event because Belfast is known as a creative community with hundreds of makers and artists. We try to showcase them as often as possible,” Cuningham explained.

There will be arts and crafts demonstrations, free classes, food, and craft beer.

“It’s really important to have these events that go around the state. They are bringing all our small communities together. They are bringing people from outside of the state but they are also getting residents moving around to see what there is offered in other towns," Cunningham expressed.



In addition to Belfast, the communities of Biddeford, Ellsworth, Freeport, Gardiner, and Monson are hosting craft weekend events. To get more information, visit the Maine Craft Association webpage.