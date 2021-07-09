How to watch Shark Week 2021

Don't miss out on a fin-tastic week, focusing on the ocean's famous apex predators.

TAMPA, Fla. — *duuuunnnn duun... duuunnnnnnnn dun dun dun dun dun dun dun dun dun dun dunnnnnnnnnnn dunnnn* Now that you have the JAWS theme song stuck in your head, it's an appropriate time to remind you Shark Week has begun.

Discovery’s Shark Week is a highlight of the summer for many people; and this year, it is bigger and better than before.

Celebrities such as William Shatner, Brad Paisley, Tiffany Haddish, the cast of Jackass and many others will be taking a deeper dive into shark adventures. With more than 30 specials, this year’s Shark Week will consist of even more content.

Country star Brad Paisley and comedian JB Smoove will meet in the Bahamas' shark-infested waters to see how sound can attract or repel sharks. This will air at 9 p.m. ET. on Tuesday, July 13.

Robert Irwin - yes, the Crocodile Hunter’s son - will come face-to-face with a Great White Shark for the first time. Catch Irwin’s experience at 8 p.m. ET. on Sunday, July 11.

See everyone from Josh Gates to David Dobrik in their own shark-tacular specials all week long.

And, that's not the only way to get your fill of fins. National Geographic’s annual SharkFest is six weeks of jaw-dropping programming beginning July 5. Reel it in on four networks and Disney+.