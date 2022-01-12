Scotty McCreery to perform at Portland’s Carnaval Maine

PORTLAND, Maine — Editor’s note: The above video aired Nov. 10, 2021.
Country music star Scotty McCreery will bring Portland’s winter festival, Carnaval Maine, to a close next month.
The “You Time” singer will headline the Snow Stage on the Eastern Prom on Feb. 26. Portland’s own 12/OC will open for McCreery.
“I’m always happy to visit Maine,” McCreery said in a news release. “My father was raised in Maine before moving to North Carolina for college, so it’s almost like coming home. I can’t wait to perform at Carnaval.”
The Ghost of Paul Revere, also from Maine, will kick off Carnaval on the Snow Stage on Feb. 18.
The 10-day festival will run from Feb. 17-26. This year's theme is Fire and Ice. It will feature a series of events and "epic experiences" to celebrate winter in the Pine Tree State, according to organizers.
Carnaval Maine was created and is operated by Shamrock Sports & Entertainment. The company will, according to a spokesperson, transform venues across Portland into a winter wonderland with activities and attractions that will appeal to residents and visitors alike.
Tickets to Carnaval and the concerts are available here.