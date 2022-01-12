x
Scotty McCreery to perform at Portland’s Carnaval Maine

Maine’s own The Ghost of Paul Revere will open the Carnaval Maine festivities on Feb. 18 in downtown Portland.

Country music star Scotty McCreery will bring Portlands winter festival, Carnaval Maine, to a close next month.

The “You Time” singer will headline the Snow Stage on the Eastern Prom on Feb. 26. Portland’s own 12/OC will open for McCreery.

“I’m always happy to visit Maine,” McCreery said in a news release. “My father was raised in Maine before moving to North Carolina for college, so it’s almost like coming home. I can’t wait to perform at Carnaval.”

The Ghost of Paul Revere, also from Maine, will kick off Carnaval on the Snow Stage on Feb. 18.

The 10-day festival will run from Feb. 17-26. This year's theme is Fire and Ice. It will feature a series of events and "epic experiences" to celebrate winter in the Pine Tree State, according to organizers.

Carnaval Maine was created and is operated by Shamrock Sports & Entertainment. The company will, according to a spokesperson, transform venues across Portland into a winter wonderland with activities and attractions that will appeal to residents and visitors alike.

Tickets to Carnaval and the concerts are available here.

