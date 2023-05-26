Saco Drive-In reopens at new location

The 83-year-old drive-in closed last year due to pandemic-related challenges, but reopened Friday at Aquaboggan Water Park.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACO, Maine — After closing last year, Maine's oldest drive-in theater has reopened at a new location.

The Saco Drive-In offered a double feature Friday night at Aquaboggan Water Park across the street from its original Route 1 home of 83 years.

"We're glad to have it here," Aquaboggan General Manager Ethan Mongue said.

The historic theater closed last year when the property it was on for decades sold.

Not long after the sale was learned, Aquaboggan announced it was getting city permits to relocate the drive-in to its park.

"We purchased the equipment and moved the drive-in across the street," Mongue said. "We had to build a brand new screen because the [original screen] couldn't be moved, we redid our parking lot, and put in ticket booths."

The park said its priority was preserving as much of the drive-in as possible.

"We have the old Saco Drive-In sign that we're working on refinishing," he said. "We have a lot of the old posts that we’re going to use in some of our more traditional parking that’s upfront."

"The Super Mario Bros. Movie" and "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" played Friday night and are set to run through Sunday starting at 7:30 p.m. General and ticket information can be found on their website here.