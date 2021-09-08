x
Rock Row concert venue done for 2021, maybe beyond

A Waterstone Properties spokesperson told NCM that the performance season at Maine Savings Pavilion was expected to end as Rock Row construction continues.
Credit: Jill Brady/Portland Press Herald
Fans cheer for Thundercat on opening night at Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row in May. Each concert has stirred noise complaints from nearby residential neighborhoods.

WESTBROOK, Maine — Concert season is over at Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row.

According to a letter posted to Nason's Corner Neighborhood Association Facebook page from Brian Kaplan, spokesperson for Waterstone Properties Group, the decision comes as Rock Row continues construction on a medical campus and proposed residential buildings.

Greg John, Chief Marketing Officer at Waterstone Properties gave NEWS CENTER Maine the following statement: 

"The major construction that will soon be taking place at Rock Row makes it unfeasible for us to host outdoor concerts any longer. This was an expected event, as the pavilion is directly in the middle of a construction zone. We are now turning our attention to hosting an enclosed, four-season meeting and convention venue that will be a signature attraction at Rock Row. Details will be shared in the near future."

Read the full letter below.

