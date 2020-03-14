Quarantined, but make it groovy.

That's what actress and singer Rita Wilson did Friday when she asked her nearly 449,600 Twitter followers to help create and name a Spotify playlist with songs themed around quarantining and isolation.

If you missed it, Wilson and her husband actor Tom Hanks tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. The couple contracted the coronavirus in Australia where they are now quarantined.

Wilson's end result is titled "Quarantunes" and features a few of her own songs, like "Leaving on a Jet Plane" and "Girls Night In" along with other classics such as MC Hammer's "U Can't Touch This" and The Beatles' "I'm So Tired."

On Thursday, Hanks and Wilson projected good spirits in an Instagram update Thursday.

"We are taking it one-day-at-a-time," Hanks wrote. "There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no?"

Because of their ages, Hanks and Wilson, both 63, are among the higher risk groups for complications. About 80 percent of cases tend to be mild.

Listen to Rita Wilson's playlist below:

RELATED: Coronavirus live updates: France closes restaurants and shops while Trump awaits test results

RELATED: 'There's no crying in baseball': Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson give coronavirus update