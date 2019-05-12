PORTLAND, Maine — Last night, we received snow removal help from our friend, Rexy.

Even though Rexy was born in prehistoric times, the dinosaur got out her shovel and dug a few of our reporters' and producers' cars out of the snow.

A few viewers walked by and offered to help Rexy, but she politely declined as she had already completed the task.

This wintry season, we want to see your snowy fun! Be sure to tag us in your pictures and videos on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

