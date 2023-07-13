Review: 'Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One' packs a wallop

Tom Cruise returns for the seventh movie in a long-running action franchise.

The first "Mission: Impossible" movie came out in 1996 and was based on the 1966 television series of the same name.

"Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One" is the seventh entry in the film franchise with a direct sequel scheduled for release in 2024.

Story

The film opens with a powerful artificial intelligence on an untraceable Russian submarine. The sub is sunk by a torpedo, killing everyone onboard, and starting a global race to find a system that can hack any digital system and rewrite any information.

Only a key made of two pieces can deactivate the AI, which becomes known as The Entity.

Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) is tasked with finding the completed key. And his love interest, ex-MI6 agent Ilsa Faust (Rebecca Ferguson), has the first piece. Familiar hackers Luther Stickell (Ving Rhames) and Benji Dunn (Simon Pegg) soon find themselves helping Hunt track down the other half.

Unsurprisingly, Hunt goes rogue with his team after learning the U.S. government doesn't want to destroy The Entity, but instead control it, like every other nation. Deciding that's too much power for any individual, Hunt decides to seek out The Entity and kill it.

A thief named Grace (Hayley Atwell) gets tangled up in the globetrotting spy adventure after pickpocketing one piece of the key.

But The Entity proves to be Hunt's deadliest foe, able to hack into his team's electronics and throw entire missions into chaos. Further complicating matters, a foe from Hunt's past named Gabriel (Esai Morales) is helping the AI. Gabriel will take more from Hunt than the agent has ever lost before.

Analysis

Like the last several "Mission: Impossible" films, this one proves to be an exceptionally competent action-thriller full of beautiful set pieces and spectacular stunts from Cruise himself.

As with every film, Hunt goes rogue (something this movie even pokes at by having two CIA agents discuss the agent's rogue nature). But, once again, this repetitive story element is kept fresh with Cruise's raw charisma, stunts that push the boundaries of his physical limits, and the team he loves helping him each step of the way.

Most critics and fans seem to agree that each entry in this film franchise sets a high bar for action films to beat, an even more impressive feat given that this movie series got its start in 1996.

And yet, "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One" has a couple of missteps that might finally be showing a little of the franchise's age.

First, there's an unnecessary runtime of two hours and 43 minutes. That's the longest in the series yet, and this is just part one. Moviegoers will have to prepare their bladders or else try to pick a time when they can run to the bathroom without missing much. (Hint: Go when the mask machine breaks).

Second, the film doesn't quite know what to do with Atwell's character, having her make repetitive choices that only extend the movie's runtime. This isn't Atwell's fault, but rather, the script that leeches screen time from Ferguson's well-established character for a superfluous addition to the movie.

Neither of these missteps makes "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One" a bad movie. It's still a top-tier entry in the franchise, but it might finally be revealing its mortality amid having such a bulletproof image among most critics and fans alike.

There is still plenty to enjoy and leave viewers excited for part two coming out in 2024.

