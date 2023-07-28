Review: 'Haunted Mansion' fails to frighten

"Haunted Mansion" is based on the famed theme park ride from Disney.

There's a new film out based on one of Disney's most famous theme park attractions, the Haunted Mansion.

This latest entry serves as a reboot of the 2003 film of the same name.

Story

Fans familiar with the theme park attraction will recognize plenty from this film. "Haunted Mansion" follows the story of a single mother, Gabbie (Rosario Dawson), who moves to Louisiana with her son, Travis (Chase W. Dillon), trying to make a fresh start.

But they soon find the mansion they've purchased is occupied by hundreds of ghosts that the pair cannot escape, even after leaving the property.

To solve the ghost problem, Gabbie hires a priest, a medium, a paranormal tour guide, and a history professor. They've played by Owen Wilson, Tiffany Haddish, LaKeith Stanfield, and Danny DeVito.

As each new person enters the haunted mansion, they find themselves spooked by ghosts wherever they go. And it doesn't take long for them to realize they won't be free of this problem until they solve the mansion's mystery.

With each new twist and turn, the characters learn new things about each other and soon find themselves bonded into a strange little group whose collective eternity is at stake.

Analysis

With "Pirates of the Caribbean" being such a surprise hit, it's no wonder Disney wanted to cash in on another theme park attraction turned movie, and the House of Mouse certainly attracted a talented cast for its reboot.

Everyone in "Haunted Mansion" blends into their characters and makes them the best part of the movie. It's a very talented cast with Stanfield giving a moving performance.

But no matter how enjoyable these characters are, the shining moments they give to the audience are ultimately swallowed by a bland story and jokes that so often fail to land.

It's astounding what lackluster writing can do to suck the fun right out of a piece of cinema. And "Haunted Mansion" is stretched too long with a runtime of two hours.

Haunted Mansion is the very definition of a mixed bag. The cast is great. The effects are fine.



For the narrative this film gives its audience, the project would have been much better served with a 30-minute trim.

But the movie looks fine for all the ghosts and moving the mansion does as it haunts each character to their wits' end.

Ultimately, "Haunted Mansion" does very little to make the audience jump in fear or laugh in amusement. And much like the characters trying to leave the ghost house, the audience will have no escape for the two hours their ticket price commits them to.

Most viewers who find themselves tangentially curious about the movie because they have fond memories of the theme park attraction will be best served to wait a couple of months for this project to settle on Disney+.

