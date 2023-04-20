Review: 'Ghosted' offers good laughs, action

Chris Evans and Ana de Armas star in a film that's part spy movie, part rom-com.

Chris Evans stars in a new action movie, but he's not carrying a shield or working with the Avengers this time.

He's just a lovesick farmer roped into international espionage when he goes to surprise the woman of his dreams and discovers... she's actually a spy.

Cole (Evans) is a farmer who just got dumped for being too clingy. And one day, while working at a farmers' market, he meets Sadie (Ana de Armas). They don't initially hit it off, but after encouragement from a few bystanders, Cole asks her out for coffee.

The two surprisingly get along after a while and spend the day together. Cole returns home to his family's farm in a chipper mood but is soon ghosted by Sadie, not responding to his texts.

After a few days of no contact, Cole realizes he left his inhaler in her bag, and it has a digital tracker on it because he often forgets his belongings. He discovers Sadie is in London and soon leaves to surprise her after receiving some encouragement from his parents.

While in London, Cole is captured and knocked out cold by terrorists, who mistake him for a spy called the "Tax Man." Just before they start to torture him for a secret code, he's rescued by Sadie, who it turns out, is the actual Tax Man.

Now thrown together in a deadly mission to stop terrorists from unlocking a biohazard weapon, the pair will have to find a way to overcome their bickering and save the day, all while figuring out if their relationship can be salvaged from the chaos.

"Ghosted" offers some great laughs and decent action. It takes a few minutes to get over the initial awkwardness of seeing Evans outside of his usual superhero attire, but he commits to the clingy farm boyfriend afraid to even leave the country.

Working against Evans are some truly terrifying red flags in his initial behavior toward Sadie. Meanwhile, de Armas, fresh off a stint in the most recent 007 film, looks great in every action scene, shooting at the bad guys and fighting her way to keep Cole from dying.

While the action sequences are rock solid, their chemistry and romance leave something to be desired. The pair isn't awful together, but they never really seem to develop that infectious connection that makes rom-coms fun to watch.

Fortunately, "Ghosted" nails the comedy. It has some of the best use of cameos in recent years of cinema. Without spoiling who shows up, Director Dexter Fletcher knew exactly how to make the most of his four cameos to create the best scene in the movie. It'll have people in stitches.

It's the action and comedy that really carry "Ghosted" over the finish line, whether through a brilliant use of priceless cameos or a surprisingly impressive chase sequence with a bus and several motorcycles. It all balances out into an entertaining package, even if the romance is a bit lackluster.

