Review: 'Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.' offers heartfelt story

The popular Judy Blume novel from 1970 has made its way to the big screen with Rachel McAdams and Kathy Bates appearing in the film.

"Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret." was first published in 1970 as a middle-grade novel that quickly became known for its frank handling of topics like faith and puberty.

Now, the popular story has made it to the big screen, with stars like Rachel McAdams and Kathy Bates appearing in the movie.

Just like the original novel, "Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret." tells the story of sixth-grader Margaret Simon (Abby Ryder Fortson) as she weathers taboo topics like girls going through puberty and the challenges of choosing a religion.

The story begins with Margaret at summer camp having a blast. She swims, eats smores, dances, and does all the usual things kids take part in during the warm season.

But upon returning to her home in New York, she's shocked to discover her parents are moving her to the suburbs of New Jersey. Margaret is, of course, upset to be leaving behind her familiar neighborhood, friends, and grandmother, Sylvia Simon (Kathy Bates).

And Margaret isn't the only one with big changes to her life. Her mother, Barbara (Rachel McAdams), quits her job as an art teacher to be a stay-at-home parent. She aims to learn how to cook and get involved in the PTA at Margaret's new school.

Almost immediately after arriving in New Jersey, Margaret meets her first friend, Nancy Wheeler (Elle Graham), and is invited to join her secret club.

The rest of the movie is all about Margaret dealing with her first period, struggling with body image, first crushes, and the pressures of finding God, either in her father's Jewish roots or her mother's Christian background.

While some films struggle to accurately portray what it's like growing up as a girl, that's certainly not the case for "Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret."

Just like the revolutionary book that set this all in motion more than 50 years ago, the loyal film adaptation speaks with an authentic voice that tweens (and adults who remember that time in their life) will gravitate to.

The taboo topics Judy Blume spoke on in her book with a blunt, honest delivery translate perfectly to the big screen, whether these girls are waiting for their first periods, pondering what it's like to kiss a boy, or trying to increase their bust sizes with that infamous chant lifted straight from the novel.

Fortson brings all of these things front and center with a heartfelt performance that has zero need for improvement.

Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret. is thoughtful, emotional, and surprisingly intense for people who haven’t read the book.



And surrounding her on either side in their own seasons of womanhood are marvelous actors like McAdams and Bates, who show they clearly recall their own journeys through adolescence and are determined to support Margeret through every step of hers so she doesn't feel alone.

Those who haven't read the book may find themselves shocked by just how intense the climax is as Margaret's grandparents all argue bitterly about what faith they want for their granddaughter. It sets a bleak tone that illustrates just how heavy a burden religion can be for a tween trying to figure things out for herself.

"Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret." delivers on the full promise of its source material, bringing audiences a heartfelt and emotional core about girlhood and faith that has something to teach everyone watching this film.

