BOSTON, Massachusetts — Boston Calling Music Festival, a three-day outdoor festival, announced its complete lineup on Tuesday. Recently reunited rock icons Rage Against the Machine will join previously announced rock heavyweights Foo Fighters and Red Hot Chili Peppers as headliners for the festival.

The multi-stage festival will be held at the Harvard Athletic Complex in Allston, Mass. on Memorial Day Weekend, May 22-24.

Other notable artists on this year’s lineup include The 1975, Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, Run the Jewels, Brittany Howard, Banks, and Liam Gallagher.

Brittany Howard, who played with her band Alabama Shakes at the festival in 2015, said, “I clearly remember the last time I played Boston Calling, it was an incredible night…there was a blood moon in the sky! The energy was electric and we had a blast… I always love playing Boston and look forward to returning to such a fun festival in a great city.”

The complete lineup for the festival.

Boston Calling Music Festival

In addition to headline-worthy bands, Boston Calling features local talent each year as well. This year, the festival will include Dinosaur Jr., a rock favorite from Mass., Boston based hip-hop rising star Cliff Notez, and another Boston based band The Sheila, among others.

This will be the eleventh year of the popular music festival. Previous headliners included Tame Impala, Twenty One Pilots, and Travis Scott in 2019, and Eminem, Jack White, and The Killers in 2018.

Tickets start at $399.99 are on sale now. If available, single-day passes will be announced at a later date, according to the press release.

