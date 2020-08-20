Queer Eye’s Antoni Porowski names Maine’s best lobster roll

Antoni was on the hunt for the best lobster roll in Maine—and he found it in Kennebunk. Porowski named the lobster roll from The Clam Shack the best in Maine.

KENNEBUNK, Maine — Netflix’s “Queer Eye” foodie Antoni Porowski is in Maine this week, hanging out with Martha Stewart and eating lobster.

In support of the Maine lobster industry and in collaboration with the Maine Lobster Marketing Collaborative (MLMC), Antoni and Martha set out to celebrate their love of fresh Maine lobster. The MLMC, founded in 2013, seeks to grow demand for Maine lobster products and support the industry.

Antoni took a tour with the MLMC to learn about the industry, before digging in and trying some fresh from the water. He shared his lobster journey on social media, including sharing a photo on a boat with Martha.

At The Clam Shack, he calls the lobster roll “unbelievable” and says it’s the best he’s ever had.

In a Facebook post, The Clam Shack said Antoni’s visit was a “real treat.”