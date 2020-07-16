Public Theatre designs pay-what-you-can virtual theatre amid coronavirus, COVID-19

Virtual PLAYground is for kids 9 to 17 years old

MAINE, USA — For the kids out there looking for a way to exercise their imaginations during the quarantine, the Public Theatre has designed pay-what-you-can virtual theatre classes for children ages 9 to 17.

The series of classes is entitled Virtual PLAYground and will offer three sessions for kids to hone their acting, improvisation, writing, singing, and dance skills.

Those teaching the class designed the course with every aspect of the arts in mind and hope to nurture creative minds.

"The arts are going to get slammed in schools, everywhere, I mean there's just limited opportunities for kids right now and so it's really important to us to keep creativity alive in children," Janet Mitchko of The Public Theatre said.